Kyle A Koch

Refined Logo, Placement on Shirt

Kyle A Koch
Kyle A Koch
  • Save
Refined Logo, Placement on Shirt logo patrol illustrator grey mountain ski chairlift heights safety
Download color palette

I think the slight differences in tone brings this together a little more than the previous flat white on gray.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 30, 2011
Kyle A Koch
Kyle A Koch

More by Kyle A Koch

View profile
    • Like