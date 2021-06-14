Daily UI 050 :: Job Listing

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Firstly, I must say that I am now halfway through Daily UI's 100 day challenge and I cannot express how excited I am to have reached this major checkpoint. These 50 challenges have gone by quick, but I've truly enjoyed each one so far.
It's important that job listings are not cluttered, but instead concise. Companies may have low response ratings to a job listing if users of a job search platform can't understand the job requirements or submit an application. This job search app has a layout that makes it easy for the user to learn about a company, read job requirements, and apply to jobs because the app uses clearly labeled buttons, simple icons, accessible colors, and concise labels.