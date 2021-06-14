Icons for Perq Parking

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Here are some icons I created to show the modular parking customization options with Perq Parking. Perq Parking is a modular parking solution--if it helps, I always imagined a box lego set when it was being described to me. Perq Parking is a project combining the efforts of Swinerton Builders + Walker Consultants. Project completed with my awesome team at The Engine Is Red.