Icons for Perq Parking

Icons for Perq Parking
Here are some icons I created to show the modular parking customization options with Perq Parking. Perq Parking is a modular parking solution--if it helps, I always imagined a box lego set when it was being described to me. Perq Parking is a project combining the efforts of Swinerton Builders + Walker Consultants. Project completed with my awesome team at The Engine Is Red.

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
