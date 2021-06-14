snabilah

Yelp UI Design Explorations

Yelp UI design explorations I made for the Yelp redesign challenge on uplabs.
The figma file can be downloaded for free from uplabs
If you like it, please consider upvoting my submission on uplabs! 😊

Would love to hear your feedback :)
