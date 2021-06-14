Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
User Admin Dashboard

This serves as a detail page for employees Here you can see employees, statuses and manage them.

Have any feedback? feel free to share, your feedback will be highly appreciated.

For work, inquiry drop an email
hasoriyashubhu99@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
