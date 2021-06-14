🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
My second proposal for "Tiny Black Royalty" company.
remind of this business : Tiny Black Royalty is a baby / toddler apparel, clothing brand for Black / African American kids.
What do you think guys about this logo ? feel free in comments my friends 😉
For inquiries :
www.omega-pixel.com
service@omega-pixel.com