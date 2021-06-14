Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vinod Kumar Palli

Data Table UI (Dark)

Vinod Kumar Palli
Vinod Kumar Palli
Hire Me
  • Save
Data Table UI (Dark)
Data Table UI (Dark)
Data Table UI (Dark)
Download color palette
  1. data-tablee-dribbble_4 copy 2.png
  2. data-tablee-dribbble_4 copy 3.png
  3. data-tablee-dribbble_4 copy.png

Hello Dribbblers!
This is my new exploration of Data Table Design using Neumorphic Style (Dark Theme).

Feel free to give me some feedback.
Press "L" if you love it.

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Vinod Kumar Palli
Vinod Kumar Palli
Hey! Welcome to my Design Portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Vinod Kumar Palli

View profile
    • Like