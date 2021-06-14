Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI #004 - Calculator

Daily UI #004 - Calculator calculator design ui graphic design
This is a new calculator design inspired by the rounded interface by apple. I wanted to play around with some neomorphism stylization on both dark and light mode.

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
