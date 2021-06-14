Checkmate - Game is over

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
When I was a boy, almost the same age as my son, I played a chess game with my sister. After 30 years later, I played chess with my son. It was fun, and I could feel thrilled when my son moves his chess pieces because he didn't know how to play the game :) I won all the games we have had so far.