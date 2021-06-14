Open Enrollment - Copay

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This was part four of a video set that explains Dental Select's Copay plan. My role was to design, storyboard and do the icon and initial design work. Shout out to Media Grabbers for the animation.
You can see the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ZXS_xxiKhU&t=2s