Sageform Logos - Previous Versions

In every logo design process, we unfortunately have to say goodbye to some of our favorite options. It's always a good idea to provide the client with a couple variations of their logo, but only one design can win the battle!

Here's a look at some of the logos we presented to our clients at Sageform back in March. These may have not made the cut, but we still love these designs and color combinations for a modern financial company!

Rebound of
Sageform LLC Branding
By Kylie Bradshaw
