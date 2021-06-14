Sageform Logos - Previous Versions

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
In every logo design process, we unfortunately have to say goodbye to some of our favorite options. It's always a good idea to provide the client with a couple variations of their logo, but only one design can win the battle!
Here's a look at some of the logos we presented to our clients at Sageform back in March. These may have not made the cut, but we still love these designs and color combinations for a modern financial company!