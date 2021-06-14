Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Diponkar Das

Real Estate Property Landing Page

Diponkar Das
Diponkar Das
  • Save
Real Estate Property Landing Page animation 3d app user interface ux tranding branding apartment architecture property landing page hero image product design real estate property management minimalist houses real estate agency website
Download color palette

Hi Guys 🖐,
This is my Exploration for Real Estate Property Landing Page.
Let me know your Awesome Feedback, then I will be able to increase my design sense.
Don't forget to Like❤ it :)
Thank you !!
----------------
🔔 Diponkar.dd@gmail.com

Diponkar Das
Diponkar Das

More by Diponkar Das

View profile
    • Like