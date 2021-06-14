Jaycie Linh

Daily UI #002 - Credit Card Checkout

Jaycie Linh
Jaycie Linh
  • Save
Daily UI #002 - Credit Card Checkout uniqlo design ui graphic design
Download color palette

This is a credit card checkout concept for Uniqlo. I wanted to play around and added some interactivity within my design. Feedback is appreciated!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Jaycie Linh
Jaycie Linh

More by Jaycie Linh

View profile
    • Like