Olivia Anggun Permatasari

Calculator

Olivia Anggun Permatasari
Olivia Anggun Permatasari
  • Save
Calculator flat modern design green ios mobile app app ux design ui design minimal daily ui day006 figma clean mobile calculator ux ui
Download color palette

Make another calculator app for Daily UI Challenge. For now, just wanna back to my clean and minimalist design.
Give some ❤ if you like it, and also would love to hear your feedback 😊
_
Let's get in touch! 😉

Olivia Anggun Permatasari
Olivia Anggun Permatasari

More by Olivia Anggun Permatasari

View profile
    • Like