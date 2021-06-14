Manifesto is a Dance school Fully Responsive Clean and Modern Design. This Theme Based on Latest Bootstrap and Validated HTML5 and CSS3. You can customize any section easily CSS Animations, Free Google Fonts , Maps, Filterable Isotope, Working Contact Form etc.

Manifesto will enable you to build a Dancing website.We have made this Dancing theme in an simple way, so that the customer have a clear idea to edit this theme.

If you need any help using the file or need special customizing please feel free to contact me via my Template monster profile. If you have at this moment, please rate this item, I’ll appreciate it very much!....Thank you.

https://www.templatemonster.com/landing-page-template/manifesto-dance-school-landing-page-theme-183842.html?_gl=1*dxitrc*_ga*MzI4MTU0MjY5LjE2MjM1MTI4NTM.*_ga_FTPYEGT5LY*MTYyMzY4NzgzMi4xMC4xLjE2MjM2ODgwMjYuNDQ.&_ga=2.157383418.1795964155.1623512859-328154269.1623512853