Rate Parity - Website Graphic Element - Price Comparison Tool

Hello world,
I proudly present you, a small piece of the graphic elements I designed for Rate Parity website.
Rate Parity is a fresh new platform offering hoteliers plenty of tools for their digital marketing and managing their hotel!
There's...lot to come❤️
Show some love if you like it!
Thank you! 🙏
