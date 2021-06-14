Rate Parity - Website Graphic Element - Price Comparison Tool

Hello world,

I proudly present you, a small piece of the graphic elements I designed for Rate Parity website.

Rate Parity is a fresh new platform offering hoteliers plenty of tools for their digital marketing and managing their hotel!

There's...lot to come❤️

Show some love if you like it!

Thank you! 🙏

------

Contact me:

mariza.vasilk@gmail.com

See more:

https://marizavasiliko.com/

Follow me:

Behance | Instagram | Pinterest