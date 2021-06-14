Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tarun Singh

Coffee Subscription App UI

Tarun Singh
Tarun Singh
" I want an efficient way to pay for my coffee in the morning so I’m not late to work "
So I was strolling through my Instagram when I bumped upon this Instagram ad of a UX Design challenge to design a solution for the above problem statement!!
Although there was just few hours left for the submission so I couldn't submit the designs!!
But I thought of giving it a try.
Here is the brief description of all these screens -
Screen 1 : User's subscription screen.
Screen 2 : store selection that displays the map view of the nearby coffee houses.
Screen 3 : List view of the shops and their description.
I have tried my best to come up with a better solution as much as I can!!
Tarun Singh
Tarun Singh

