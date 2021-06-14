Podcast Mobile App

Daria Tulupova

Some experiments with bold colors and graphic elements creating the design concept of the podcast app.
I love listening to podcasts but I found the Apple Podcast app rather inconvenient. I've tried to create clear UX with uncommon design.

