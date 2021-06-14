Mauro Gatti

Nature pattern

Mauro Gatti
Mauro Gatti
Hire Me
  • Save
Nature pattern animal leaves cricket mushroom flower nature insect character illustration
Download color palette

A nature patter for a furniture project: https://maurogatti.com/art-furniture-with-pictoom

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Mauro Gatti
Mauro Gatti
My mission is to spread happiness through quirky characters
Hire Me

More by Mauro Gatti

View profile
    • Like