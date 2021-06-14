Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Eugenio Peluso

React - Fitness Club - UI/UX

Eugenio Peluso
Eugenio Peluso
  1. Composizione 1.mp4
  2. 02.mp4
  3. Frame 301.png
  4. Frame 306.png
  5. Frame 290.png
  6. Frame 291.png
  7. Frame 304.png

React is a sports club, its strength is its customers who are always satisfied with all the services the club provides, such as managing subscriptions from the app, bookings or online training sessions via PC or telephone.

Created with Figma + Principle and After Effects

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Eugenio Peluso
Eugenio Peluso
I design things that work for people. ✌️🚀
