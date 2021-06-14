Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shawn Lee

Chainlink 2.0 and the future of Decentralized Oracle Networks

Shawn Lee
Shawn Lee
  • Save
Chainlink 2.0 and the future of Decentralized Oracle Networks design visual identity branding defi smart contract hero whitepaper metalayer crypto vector visual design illustration decentralization oracles smart contracts chainlink technology tech isometric blockchain
Download color palette

Hero image for: https://chain.link/whitepaper

This whitepaper expands the role of Decentralized Oracle Networks (DONs) in the blockchain ecosystem, laying out the key advancements for the Chainlink Network to power a suite of decentralized services for smart contracts on any blockchain.

Shawn Lee
Shawn Lee

More by Shawn Lee

View profile
    • Like