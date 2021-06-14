Jaycie Linh

Spotify Sign Up Page - Daily UI #001

Spotify Sign Up Page - Daily UI #001 graphic design spotfiy ui
This is my first entry into the 100 days of UI challenge! I couldn't think of an original idea so I decided to use Spotify as my prompt. Feel free to leave any feedback on my design, I am new to UI design and would appreciate any feedback!

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
