Goutham P Panicker

Free/CC0 3D Social Media Icons

Free/CC0 3D Social Media Icons icondesign iconset modern design royaliyfree social media icon pack 3d minimal cc0 elements graphic design b3d icons blender3d
Hi everyone!
This is a humble contribution to the CC0 world and you can use these in your personal and commercial projects without any attribution.
These icons are created using blender and soon I will be sharing the project file.
Stay tuned for more icons.

Download the icons https://www.dropbox.com/sh/zah9nvx2z4to7cr/AAD1H-_Hjsny4Fges3N-isoma?dl=0

Buy me a coffee https://www.buymeacoffee.com/gppanicker

