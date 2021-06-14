Ajay Nandikanti

Lamba Logo Redesign

Ajay Nandikanti
Ajay Nandikanti
  • Save
Lamba Logo Redesign branding graphic design logo
Download color palette

Redesigned a Logo of Granite Stones company named Lamba Granite & Stones,
Designed it according to golden ratio and with the alphabets LGS.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Ajay Nandikanti
Ajay Nandikanti

More by Ajay Nandikanti

View profile
    • Like