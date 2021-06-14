Daily Task Planner

Hey Dribbblers!

Want to plan your daily tasks? You can do this with daily planner app! In this application you can filter your tasks and search it on the basis of completed, due and upcoming tasks. You can add your tasks to your calendar. For each tasks you can opt for adding extra notes or files. If you want and also want to repeat the tasks? You can do it easily with this app.

Hope you like it and please let me know your suggestions in the comment section.

