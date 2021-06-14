Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Detail Shot: Halloween at Home

Detail Shot: Halloween at Home skeleton bats monster monsters spooky home mansion haunted house vampire frankenstein illustration poster halloween 2020 2020 quarantine covid halloween witch
Detail shot of the full poster.

Here's a couple Halloween monsters making the most of 2020 and this quarantine...

Full-time graphic designer & freelance illustrator.

