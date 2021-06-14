Becky Holden

Moody Milk

Becky Holden
Becky Holden
  • Save
Moody Milk canva illustrator photoshop limerick freelance pattern marketing milk brand graphic design logo typography vector branding illustration design
Download color palette

A fun little project I did this evening (I made up the company and logo!) 🤎

I've been craving dairy a lot recently, and cows are cute so shazam milk bottle design! 🐄🥛

Becky Holden
Becky Holden

More by Becky Holden

View profile
    • Like