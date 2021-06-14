Service page UI design

Today I design this service page for a person about his consultancy services.

The main idea is to give it a minimalistic design yet convenient to walk through for users.

With all the credentials the page itself describes its main motive and clear CTA drives potential customers to know more about the plan.

To make it fully responsive I try to combine different elements and make sure that everything should go with ease.

