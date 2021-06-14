Diageo is one of the world’s largest producers of spirits and beers. A British multinational beverage alcohol company, with its headquarters in London, England. It operates in more than 180 countries and produces in more than 140 sites around the world. They are expanding their revenue stream into the direct-to-consumer market with a rebuild of their website Malts.com.

I was tasked to create a solid brand identity to align with their end goal of being the go-to source for whisky online. I designed the brand identity, online store, and merchandise.