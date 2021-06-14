Dustin Peter

Malts.com

Malts.com logo branding e-commerce web design ux ui design
Diageo is one of the world’s largest producers of spirits and beers. A British multinational beverage alcohol company, with its headquarters in London, England. It operates in more than 180 countries and produces in more than 140 sites around the world. They are expanding their revenue stream into the direct-to-consumer market with a rebuild of their website Malts.com.

I was tasked to create a solid brand identity to align with their end goal of being the go-to source for whisky online. I designed the brand identity, online store, and merchandise.

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Digital Designer & Creative Director in Calgary, AB

