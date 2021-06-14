E-mail Receipt | Daily UI 017

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello dribbblers,
This is my day 17 of the challenge. I designed an e-mail receipt for the purchase of earphones. Thought to keep the borders like one original receipt. Let me know what you think. Feedbacks are appreciated.
Let's connect on :
Behance | LinkedIn