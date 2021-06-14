Ever wondered where the Guinness brewers invent new beers? The Guinness Open Gate Brewery is a hidden secret just waiting to be discovered. Innovation has always been at the heart of Guinness, dating right back to the time of Arthur Guinness. Their Experimental Brewery dates back over 100 years. In 2015, they opened their gates for your discovery. The Guinness Open Gate Brewery is a creative brewing space where they encourage you to explore different flavours, finding the perfect brew for you! They approached us to come up with an online beer subscription service that would allow people from all over Europe to be able to try their unique one-of-a-kind brews.

Open Gate Brewery has an incredibly fun and creative brand which was really rad to work with. I designed the concepts/prototypes for their online store subscription service. This is still currently a work in progress.