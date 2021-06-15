Dribbble Web UI Redesign

Hey Folk!!

Hope you guys are doing well and safe.

As we use this lovely platform everyday, I wanted to revamp the look of dribble a little. I didn't go overkill on this and kinda hold dribbble's old theme, I just played with the layout and added a new feature of "top shots". i hope you guys will love it.

Feel free to give your feedback. Press "L" if you like it. ❤

Thanks!