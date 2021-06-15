That.Clever.Designer
Enver Studio

Dribbble Web UI Redesign

That.Clever.Designer
Enver Studio
That.Clever.Designer for Enver Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Dribbble Web UI Redesign landing page landing page ui website landing page website landing ui dribbble web ui dribbble website dribbble dribbble redesign website ui design web ux web design web ui design ui uiux ui design uidesign
Dribbble Web UI Redesign landing page landing page ui website landing page website landing ui dribbble web ui dribbble website dribbble dribbble redesign website ui design web ux web design web ui design ui uiux ui design uidesign
Download color palette
  1. Social Media.png
  2. Social Media-1.png

Hey Folk!!

Hope you guys are doing well and safe.

As we use this lovely platform everyday, I wanted to revamp the look of dribble a little. I didn't go overkill on this and kinda hold dribbble's old theme, I just played with the layout and added a new feature of "top shots". i hope you guys will love it.

Feel free to give your feedback. Press "L" if you like it. ❤

----------------------------------------------------

We are available for a new project, let's collaborate hi@enverventures.com

Check out our :
Instagram | Linkedin

Thanks!

Enver Studio
Enver Studio
Hire Us

More by Enver Studio

View profile
    • Like