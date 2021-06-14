BlackSquare Rebrand

BlackSquare are the global DTC experience leader in the alcohol beverage space. They work with some of the largest brands in the world. They provide direct to consumer turnkey marketing, operations, logistics, and distribution technology-enabled managed services, as well as e-commerce software as a service (SaaS) and data analytics. They have over 10 years experience providing technology, fulfillment, and design solutions.

They were in need of a new website and brand refresh to attract potential employees, investors, and clients so I took a contemporary design approach using clean minimal design to create a brand book, website, and logo refresh.