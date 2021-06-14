Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dustin Peter

Haig Club Whisky

Dustin Peter
Dustin Peter
Haig Club Whisky e-commerce web design ux ui design
Haig Club Whisky e-commerce web design ux ui design
Haig Club Whisky e-commerce web design ux ui design
Haig Club Whisky e-commerce web design ux ui design
Think of Haig Club and you think of David Beckham – not because of clever marketing or glossy advertising campaigns – but because David is a brand partner in every sense of the word. Diageo was looking for an ecommerce solution and strategy. They wanted to build a branded ecommerce platform that would engage consumers and increase product revenue.

This was a really fun project to work on as Haig Club has a strong brand and an amazing team. I was tasked with creating the design of their online store portion of haigclub.com. A highlight for me was their collaboration series campaign of limited edition bottles with various famous street artists like D*face, Bradley Theodore, and Remi Rough.

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Dustin Peter
Dustin Peter
Digital Designer & Creative Director in Calgary, AB

