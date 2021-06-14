Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kosala Liyanage

Stock Market App Concept

Stock Market App Concept
App concept allowing users to buy and sell stock easily based on social impression. I wanted to use a dark theme with an emphasis on purple/pink/blue side of the spectrum, and a glass effect for other elements.
Would love to know your thought as usual.

