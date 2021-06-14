Soumya Ranjan Bharati

Explore the World

Explore the World website design web design travel agency flat minimal logo ui graphic design branding design ux vector illustration
Hi, this is my Landing Page UI Design for a Travel Agency. Feedbacks are greatly appreciated :)
I am ready to be hired!
Contact me at soumyabharati51804@gmail.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/soumya-ranjan-bharati-b0b4341a0/
WhatsApp: +91 8249431790

