Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alex Register

Rebel Creamery Brand Book

Alex Register
Alex Register
  • Save
Rebel Creamery Brand Book ice cream brand book brand guidelines typography identity branding
Download color palette

Wrapping up a whole bunch of fun work for a really great client. More to come, but I'm super excited with where we landed.

We wanted to make a brand book that was less about rules and guidelines and more about inspiration and possibilities. Something that serves as a reference point for everything the brand is about—without the heavy-handed rules that will inevitably be broken and look terrible (or broken and look great!).

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Alex Register
Alex Register

More by Alex Register

View profile
    • Like