Rebel Creamery Brand Book

Wrapping up a whole bunch of fun work for a really great client. More to come, but I'm super excited with where we landed.
We wanted to make a brand book that was less about rules and guidelines and more about inspiration and possibilities. Something that serves as a reference point for everything the brand is about—without the heavy-handed rules that will inevitably be broken and look terrible (or broken and look great!).