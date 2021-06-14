Inclusive Innovation Website

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Canada’s tech sector is growing and innovating, but firms spend proportionally less on R&D than most of our OECD peers + fail to adequately empower and reward women, racialized communities + Indigenous peoples.
The Inclusive Innovation Monitor is the first interactive tool to track and analyze over 30 inclusive innovation metrics and dimensions that will provide a more complete picture of the strength of Canada’s innovation economy relative to our international peers.