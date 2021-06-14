Music player app ui ux deisgn || Wonderful UI Prototype

Play Music Audio in the player || Music player app UI UX Design.

Please rate the design out of 10.

if you need any query, Don't hesitate to message me.

Email: akrc.upwork@gmail.com

or

fiverr.com/raselkhan120

Thanks and regards

Rasel khan

#uiux #uiuxdesign #uiuxdesigner #uiuxsupply #uiuxzone #uiuxe #uiuxexperience #uiuxfreelance #uiuxfashion #uiuxfirst #uiuxglow #uiuxhackathon #uiuxlove #userinterface #userexperience #musicapp #musicappuiux #ui #ux