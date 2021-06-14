Gavin Nelson

Photos Icon + Process

Photos Icon + Process how to video process realistic preview photo skeuomorphism app icon blender design theme iphone sketch illustration ui vector icon
A Photos / Preview app icon I made to capture a screen recording of my process. The recording is too large to upload to Dribbble but check it out here!

📢 If you need an iOS or macOS app icon, or even a fun alternate icon, I am available and would love to work with you!

Check out some of my recent work and feel free to get in touch!
