Photos Icon + Process

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A Photos / Preview app icon I made to capture a screen recording of my process. The recording is too large to upload to Dribbble but check it out here!
--
📢 If you need an iOS or macOS app icon, or even a fun alternate icon, I am available and would love to work with you!
Check out some of my recent work and feel free to get in touch!
Email
Twitter
Instagram