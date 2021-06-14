Open Enrollment - Coverage

Trending designs to inspire you
This was part one of a video set that explains your dental benefits related to coverage. My role was to design, storyboard and do the icon and initial design work. Shout out to Media Grabbers for the animation.
You can see the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GwvAK6diOlY