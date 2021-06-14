Detail Shot: Texas Forever Project - The Searchers

Trending designs to inspire you
DETAIL SHOT.
“The Searchers” (1956) directed by John Ford.
This is my movie poster contribution to the Texas Forever Project, started by John Mata and Carra Sykes.
Go check out www.texas-forever.co to see more movie posters created by incredible Texan designers!