Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Cristina Moore

Detail Shot: Texas Forever Project - The Searchers

Cristina Moore
Cristina Moore
  • Save
Detail Shot: Texas Forever Project - The Searchers texan texas western movie poster cowboys the searchers landscape mountains mesas monument valley canyons illustration
Download color palette

DETAIL SHOT.

“The Searchers” (1956) directed by John Ford.
This is my movie poster contribution to the Texas Forever Project, started by John Mata and Carra Sykes.
Go check out www.texas-forever.co to see more movie posters created by incredible Texan designers!

0eb5e3a3e065fa31a27a05c04b44a20c
Rebound of
Texas Forever Project - The Searchers
By Cristina Moore
Cristina Moore
Cristina Moore
Full-time graphic designer & freelance illustrator.

More by Cristina Moore

View profile
    • Like