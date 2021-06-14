Slot machine reels development for the "Mister Chef" game

The game reels is elegantly designed, no frills.

The symbols appear on a light purple background. The dividers and the frame around the reel are gold-plated. This color combination looks luxurious.

A great option to emphasize the level of the restaurant to which the slot is dedicated.

⁠

You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/mister-chef/

⁠

#reels #gamereels #slotgamereels #Chef #Chefslot #Chefthemed #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines