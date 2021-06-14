Slot machine reels development for the "Mister Chef" game

Trending designs to inspire you
The game reels is elegantly designed, no frills.
The symbols appear on a light purple background. The dividers and the frame around the reel are gold-plated. This color combination looks luxurious.
A great option to emphasize the level of the restaurant to which the slot is dedicated.
You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/mister-chef/
