Slot machine reels development for the "Mister Chef" game

The game reels is elegantly designed, no frills.

The symbols appear on a light purple background. The dividers and the frame around the reel are gold-plated. This color combination looks luxurious.

A great option to emphasize the level of the restaurant to which the slot is dedicated.

You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/mister-chef/

