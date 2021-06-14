Personal branding for Dipto, a Bangladeshi freelance brand identity designer. The main goal of this project is to create an eye-catching logo that represents my personal identity as a designer and showcases my taste in art & design. It's recognizable and easy for self-promotion. Feedback are welcomed.

