Personal Branding

Personal Branding minimal logo illustration identity icon flat design color concept clean creative brand branding art app 3d
Personal branding for Dipto, a Bangladeshi freelance brand identity designer. The main goal of this project is to create an eye-catching logo that represents my personal identity as a designer and showcases my taste in art & design. It's recognizable and easy for self-promotion. Feedback are welcomed.
