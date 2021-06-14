Design a character for a new video game.

Trending designs to inspire you
Howdy, Dribbblers!
Who's ready to flex their creative muscles?
Your weekly design challenge is to invent and design a character for a fictional video game.
Your character design can be in any style of your choice. Don't forget to give your character a name for an added bonus. We can't wait to see what you come up with!
Happy designing! 🕹️
Use this week’s warm-up prompt to flex your design muscles and hone your skills. Work however you want, but keep it low-stress and fun!
Design something and hit the button above to Rebound this shot before the end of June 20 (PST) to participate in this week’s prompt!
Check out all of this week’s Weekly Warm-Up community submissions below, and keep an eye out for our blog recap and social features!