Official Playoff
Dribbble

Design a character for a new video game.

by Dribbble on Jun 14, 2021

Illo 4x

Howdy, Dribbblers!

Who's ready to flex their creative muscles?

Your weekly design challenge is to invent and design a character for a fictional video game.

Your character design can be in any style of your choice. Don't forget to give your character a name for an added bonus. We can't wait to see what you come up with!

Happy designing! 🕹️

How to participate

Learn More Here!
1

Design

Use this week’s warm-up prompt to flex your design muscles and hone your skills. Work however you want, but keep it low-stress and fun!

2

Rebound

Design something and hit the button above to Rebound this shot before the end of June 20 (PST) to participate in this week’s prompt!

3

Explore

Check out all of this week’s Weekly Warm-Up community submissions below, and keep an eye out for our blog recap and social features!

39 Rebounds
View all Rebounds
  1. Boutica Keygen Faury dribbleweeklywarmup character design animation vector illustrator design
    Sign up
    Boutica Keygen Faury
  2. Dribbbler illustration video game character dribbble design pixel art
    Dribbbler
  3. Character design challenge illustration weeklywarmup
    Character design
  4. Martha digital painting photoshop playoffs concept art environment painting dribbble rebound
    Martha
  5. The Executioner after effects character motion design motion design motion flat round character design character 2d animation illustration flat design mograph freelance design animation
    Sign up
    The Executioner
  6. Nerdy Gus design motion graphics animation
    Sign up
    Nerdy Gus
  7. Bully Raccoon design vector illustration acorn raccoon dribbbleweeklywarmup
    Bully Raccoon
  8. Maria - Reyna ng Araw at Bituin illustration concept art cute art portrait character art costume weapon staff stars sun shapes flat design video game video game character character design artph
    Maria - Reyna ng Araw at Bituin
  9. Dancer cat Louis party disco dancer cat summer illustrator adobe illustrator illustration flat
    Dancer cat Louis
  10. Web App Marketplace product design card motion graphics icon typography app web flat minimal shop interaction vector branding illustration dashboard animation design 3d ux ui
    Sign up
    Web App Marketplace
  11. Game Over | Character Design 2021 concept design vector playoffs digital painting character design game over
    Game Over | Character Design 2021
  12. The One: Black and White Fighter Fun graphic design vector illustration design
    The One: Black and White Fighter Fun
  13. Bubbles character weekly warmup video game teal gold orange fish bubbles design flat illustration icon vector
    Bubbles
  14. Nash character vector design illustration
    Nash
  15. Brixa fictional typogaphy character design illustration graphic design
    Brixa
  16. War | Martha (Vis Dev) vis dev concept art story character design digital painting illustration
    War | Martha (Vis Dev)
  17. Fire painting character design vis dev concept art digital painting illustration
    Fire
  18. Out for Shopping ui logo design graphic design women girl cart shopping character flat illustration vector ipadart character design procreate illustration
    Out for Shopping
  19. Pink Pencil digitalvector illustration autodesksketchbook
    Pink Pencil
  20. My own fictional character yellow game flat illustration fictional concept character design character cartoon 3d dribble ui logo design artist graphic design adobe illustrator digital art art illustration
    My own fictional character
  21. Garden Wisp soft white pink yellow green movement flow nature wisp garden gradients minimal illustration color vector design adobe illustrator adobe
    Garden Wisp
  22. Brainstormic vector graphics vectorgrap motion graphics animation training gamer videogame puzzle brainstorming brain character design
    Sign up
    Brainstormic
  23. NO MERCY logo graphic design animation
    NO MERCY
  24. Cruel Joe Walters illustration
    Cruel Joe Walters