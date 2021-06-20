Landings for Telco Services

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Folks! 👋
We continue to introduce you to the work for our client, the biggest telco in Azerbaijan. Azercell has a vast amount of great additional services. Our team created all types of landing page templates for all possible future marketing activities. Thus, the user can study the information and subscribe to his favorite service.
The full case is live on Behance
Let’s talk about your project – nullgr.com
Cheers! ✨