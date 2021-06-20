Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Constantine Sakhno
Nullgravity

Landings for Telco Services

Constantine Sakhno
Nullgravity
Constantine Sakhno for Nullgravity
telecom telco telecommunication user interface user experience ui design uiux ux web design webdesign website web technology
Hi Folks! 👋
We continue to introduce you to the work for our client, the biggest telco in Azerbaijan. Azercell has a vast amount of great additional services. Our team created all types of landing page templates for all possible future marketing activities. Thus, the user can study the information and subscribe to his favorite service.

The full case is live on Behance

Let’s talk about your project – nullgr.com
Cheers! ✨

Nullgravity
Nullgravity
