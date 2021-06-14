Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Detail Shot: Portal 2

Detail Shot: Portal 2 glados turret illustration poster chell half life wheatley companion cube robot video game steam valve portal 2 portal
With all this extra quarantine time, I finally opened my Steam collection, and re-played Portal 2 for the first time in years. I forgot how much of a masterpiece this game was, and it still holds up after a decade. I made this illustration in tribute, for science.

Full-time graphic designer & freelance illustrator.

