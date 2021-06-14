Collage #3

Trending designs to inspire you
When Heather and I got married, I wanted the wedding to have custom letters. I drew a custom stencil typeface, and a variety of stencil lettering pieces, which were laser cut into signage for the event. I spend a lot of time taking letters apart and putting them back together – stencil lettering is so literal in this sense.