Collage #3

Collage #3 sketch stencil collage lettering
When Heather and I got married, I wanted the wedding to have custom letters. I drew a custom stencil typeface, and a variety of stencil lettering pieces, which were laser cut into signage for the event. I spend a lot of time taking letters apart and putting them back together – stencil lettering is so literal in this sense.

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
