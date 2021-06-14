Yordan Stoyanov

Landing page - Findly

Landing page - Findly web branding ux ui logo design
Hi guys! This is my first shot. Have been using Dribbble for a while now but never really tried posting anything.

So here you go, my first shot! It's a concept design for a tech start-up landing page. I designed the logo as well :)

I'm curious what y'all guys think. Cheers!

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
