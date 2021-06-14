Mike Meulstee

Agonizing over Decisions

Mike Meulstee
Mike Meulstee
  • Save
Agonizing over Decisions 3d blender3d phldesign illustration
Download color palette

I wanted to capture the idea that while you’re struggling with which decision to make, really, they all kind of lead to the same place.
----
I used this article to challenge myself to hop onto the isometric #lowpoly room illustration trend. It's more complicated than it seems!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Mike Meulstee
Mike Meulstee

More by Mike Meulstee

View profile
    • Like